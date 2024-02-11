AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Copper extends losses on fund selling; zinc, lead hit new lows

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

LONDON: Copper prices extended losses on Friday to their weakest in nearly three months as US speculators unleashed bearish bets despite news that top metals consumer China had bolstered its economy with financing measures.

Zinc and lead touched fresh lows as gains in inventories highlighted weak demand and oversupply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $8,156 per metric ton at 1430 GMT, its lowest since Nov. 14.

The contract has lost 3.8% so far this week, and is set for its biggest weekly loss since last May. Copper went into the red after US traders became active, especially Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds, which are largely driven by computer programs.

“We also have heavy CTA sell programmes continuing on likes of copper and zinc,” Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note. During European morning trading, copper was in slightly positive territory after data showed new bank loans in China jumped by more than expected to an all-time high in January, reinforcing expectations for more stimulus in the coming months.

“The financial data is clearly a positive surprise, but this is only one nice print. People are still worried about China,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“Instead of these micro interventions, the market is looking for much bolder steps, and we may only get that after the (Chinese) new year.” The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed on Friday and next week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The prolonged property sector crisis in China has weighed on sentiment, given that construction is a major consumer of base metals. LME lead shed 0.9% to $2,035.50 a ton, its lowest level since Dec. 13. LME inventories on Friday rose to 150,675 tons, the highest in more than six years, having surged by 39% in slightly over two weeks. Zinc dropped 0.5% to $2,317 a ton, its lowest in more than five months, in the wake of data on Friday showing 10,700 tons of inflows into LME warehouses, bringing the total to 227,225.

Among other metals, LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $2,218.50 per ton, nickel dipped 0.2% to $15,975, and tin gained 0.8% to $26,100.

