AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts weekly gain on lower production estimates

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 04:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher on Friday and posted a weekly gain ahead of the Lunar New Year festive period, buoyed by expectations of declining production in the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 7 ringgit, or 0.18%, higher at 3,881 ringgit ($815.34).

The contract gained 3.12% for the week.

Malaysian palm oil futures showed strong buying momentum mirroring gains in related soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade’s overnight close, which received support from volatile soybeans, said Sathia Varqa, senior analyst at Singapore-based Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

“Higher palm futures were also reinforced by the expectation of a bullish Malaysian Palm Oil Board report, due next week on Feb. 13,” Varqa added.

The report is expected to show a drop in production to the lowest volume in nine months, which will help trim the current bloated stocks, Varqa added.

Palm oil opens higher on Chicago’s soyoil, set to post weekly gain

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks likely fell for three consecutive months to end-January, in line with low seasonal production.

Palm oil stocks were seen falling to 2.14 million metric tons in January, down 6.62% from December, according to 10 traders, planters and analysts.

Crude palm oil output was seen declining 11.83% from the previous month to 1.37 million tons.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.77%.

Dalian’s vegetable oil markets were closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, staying on track for weekly gains, with tensions persisting in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.13% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

The rebound in palm oil prices is likely to be capped by abundant supplies of rival soyoil and sunflower oil, “soft” oils that are available at discounts to tropical palm oil for the first time in more than a year.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm posts weekly gain on lower production estimates

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Read more stories