AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.76%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.07%)
DGKC 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.72%)
FFL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.64%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.14%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.77%)
HUBC 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.78%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.16%)
OGDC 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.11%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.58%)
PIAA 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
PPL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-4.15%)
PRL 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
PTC 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.22%)
SEARL 50.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-3.96%)
SNGP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.45%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.72%)
TPLP 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.98%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
UNITY 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.15%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -140.4 (-2.13%)
BR30 22,813 Decreased By -668.1 (-2.85%)
KSE100 63,031 Decreased By -1112.4 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,324 Decreased By -387.2 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says shoots down 19 Ukrainian drones overnight

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2024 11:57am

MOSCOW: Russia’s military shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over four different regions and the Black Sea overnight, the defence ministry said on Friday.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with 19 aerial drones against sites on Russian territory has been prevented,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed drones in the regions of Kursk (2), Bryansk (5), Oryol (4), Krasnodar (2) and over the Black Sea (6),” it said.

The drones in Oryol, some 300 kilometres southwest of Moscow were aimed at energy infrastructure, regional governor Andrei Klychkov wrote on Telegram.

In Krasnodar, rescue services said a fire erupted overnight at an oil refinery in Ilsky, without specifying if the blaze was caused by the drone attack.

Russia says it downs seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

In recent months, Ukraine has upped drone attacks against Russian territory, mainly targeting border regions, but also the capital Moscow and the northern city of Saint Petersburg.

The deadliest such attack occurred in the city of Belgorod on December 30, when 25 people were killed, some 100 wounded and several hundred others evacuated.

Ukraine has been under persistent aerial bombardment by Russian forces for nearly two years and has appealed to allies in the West to bolster its defensive systems. Thousands of people are estimated to have died in the bombings.

Russia Russian attack Russian strikes Russia forces

Comments

200 characters

Russia says shoots down 19 Ukrainian drones overnight

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Read more stories