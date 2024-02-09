AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
ZS polo qualifies for Noon Polo Cup 2024 final

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: ZS polo beat Total Nutrition by 6-5 and qualified for the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, we saw ZS playing outstanding polo against Total Nutrition and outpacing them by 6-5. From the winning team, Bilal Hayat Noon scored four goals and Aleem Yar Tiwana struck two goals.

From Total Nutrition, Bilal Haye scored three goals, Usman Haye scored two goals. After winning from this Pool ZS Polo qualified for the Main final.

