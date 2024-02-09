PCB Chairman gets briefing on development projects

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he received a briefing on the development projects, including inspection and up-gradation of the NCA accommodation.

Additionally, Mohsin Naqvi assessed the facilities and dressing rooms at the Gaddafi Stadium and was briefed on the preparations for HBL-PSL-9.

During his visit to both places, he instructed the NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and Communications and Works Department to present a roadmap at the end of the week, for revamping of NCA and Gaddafi Stadium.

