‘Economy, democracy crucial pillars for development of country’

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said on Thursday that the economy and democracy are crucial pillars for the development and stability of the country.

Speaking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by the recipient of the Best CEO award, Ms Maheen, he emphasized that a strong economy fosters growth, job opportunities, and improved living standards, while democracy ensures a representative government that upholds the rule of law, protects human rights, and encourages people’s participation in decision-making.

He stressed that the synergy between a stable economy and a functioning democracy is vital for Pakistan’s progress and sustainable development. However, he noted that specific challenges and priorities may evolve over time, requiring continued efforts to strike a balance between these two pillars.

He further stated that a healthy economy with opportunities for growth and prosperity can strengthen democratic institutions, leading to improved living standards, reduced poverty, and increased access to education and healthcare. Balancing the economy and democracy is an ongoing process that demands careful consideration, public discourse, and a commitment to uphold democratic principles while promoting sustainable economic growth, he added.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis

