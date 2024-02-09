CM expresses satisfaction over ‘peaceful’ polling across Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Election Commission Office on Thursday and met with the provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Chohan.

Both expressed complete satisfaction over making excellent arrangements for holding general elections in a peaceful environment across the province.

Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his views thanked Allah Almighty that polling was held in a peaceful manner across Punjab, adding that excellent coordination remained between all the relevant provincial departments and the Provincial Election Commission.

The law and order situation remained under control on the whole owing to excellent steps being taken by the Punjab government across the province.

The electorates used their right to vote in an

independent manner, he added.

The CM Naqvi also paid a visit to the Central Control Room being established by the Home Department at the Civil Secretariat to review and monitor the arrangements being made for holding the general elections across the province.

The CM went to the central control room and conducted a detailed review of the monitoring arrangements.

Secretary Home gave a briefing to the CM about the arrangements being undertaken to ensure holding of general elections in a peaceful environment along with the monitoring system.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to day and night hard work of the Punjab government, the crucial phase of holding general elections has been completed in a peaceful and nice manner.

The police, administration and law enforcement institutions jointly maintained the law and order environment during the general elections, he added.

The CM acknowledged that excellent arrangements have been made for holding the general elections in every city of Punjab including Lahore.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

