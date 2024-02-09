AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Feb 09, 2024
Pakistan

PM congratulates nation on ‘high’ voter turnout

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, congratulating the nation over the successful conduct of general elections 2024, said the high voter turnout was a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the country’s future.

“The participation and enthusiasm of the people of Pakistan have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. The high voter turnout is a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline following the polling ended after a smooth and peaceful process across the country.

He appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan, interim provincial governments, armed forces, civil armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.

Prime Minister Kakar said the momentous occasion was not just a testament to the resilience and strength of the

country’s democratic processes but also the indomitable spirit of

the Pakistani people.

He said the voices, expressed through the votes, would contribute to the fortification of the country’s democracy, and for that, the people of Pakistan deserved every bit of appreciation.

PM Kakar said that despite few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the efforts of armed forces, civil armed forces, LEAs, civilian administration and Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free and fair elections across the country were commendable.

“Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections.”

He said that in the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan had shown remarkable courage and determination.

He said the institutions’ resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing to participate in the electoral process, was a powerful statement against the forces that sought to destabilize the nation. It underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity, he added.

“Once again, I congratulate the nation on this historic achievement. May this election be a harbinger of a brighter, more prosperous future for Pakistan,” the prime minister remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

