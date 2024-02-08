AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected last week

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 07:36pm

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to underlying labor market strength despite a recent spike in layoffs.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Feb. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 220,000 claims for the latest week.

Claims are little changed compared to the same period last year, in spite of the recent high-profile layoffs, many of them in the technology and media industries.

Employers are generally wary of sending workers home following difficulties finding labor during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists also point to rising worker productivity, marked by growth in excess of a 3% annualized pace for three straight quarters, and easing labor costs as other factors encouraging companies to retain their workforces.

US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years

The government reported last week that nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%. Sustained labor market strength has forced financial markets to dial back expectations of the first interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve to May from March.

U.S. central bank officials signaled on Wednesday that they were in no rush to lower borrowing costs until they were confident inflation was headed down to the Fed’s 2% target. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25% to 5.50% range.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, decreased 23,000 to 1.871 million during the week ending Jan. 27, the claims report showed.

jobs US economy US weekly jobless us jobs

Comments

200 characters

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected last week

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Read more stories