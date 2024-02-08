Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

KARACHI: A suspected terrorist, along with a woman and a child, are said to be killed in a blast in Gulshan e Iqbal’s Haji Lemo Goth, police confirmed Wednesday.

As per Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) East Captain Ghulam Azfar Mahesar (retd), the perpetrator of the blast was carrying a grenade, which exploded in his hand.

The police officer further said that the person killed in the explosion is suspected to be the one who held the grenade.

