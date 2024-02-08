AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
CM announces establishment of BFCs in every division of Punjab

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: Announcing to establish Business Facilitation Centres in every division of Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that six such centres were made functional in only 45 days where 22 provincial departments and 2 federal departments are providing services of 124 NOCs under one roof.

He was presiding over the 3rd Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee meeting, here today.

Kashif Anwar President LCCI acknowledged that the day and night work being undertaken by the CM for the well-being of the masses has set a unique example of rendering public service.

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imtiaz Dogar said that neither any Chief Minister has done such a huge amount of work since the inception of Pakistan nor we have seen such an amount of work being done by any other.

Shamim Aftab Women Chamber Sargodha said that no caretaker government had shown such an exemplary performance as of CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Ansar Ali President Jhang Chamber said that we have not seen such an excellent CM in the history of Punjab.

The CM while addressing the meeting stated that the traders and industrialists can play a pivotal role for bringing improvements in the national economy. We would review establishing a ‘Resource Centre’ for the women entrepreneurs, he added.

Moreover, the CM has ordered to complete SIMS lab and diagnostic centre and the Shadman Khidmat Center in 10 days and tasked Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During his nocturnal inspection, the CM further directed allocating parking spaces and ensuring ample room for driving tests.

The CM Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

