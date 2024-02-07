AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas attack on Israel was ‘biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century’: Macron

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:09pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday described the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel as the “biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century” as he hosted a ceremony paying tribute to the French victims.

He described the attack by the Palestinian group as “barbarism… which is fed by anti-Semitism and propagates it”, vowing also not to give in to “rampant and uninhibited anti-Semitism”.

The ceremony at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris paid tribute to the 42 French citizens killed in the attack on Israel by Hamas and the three others still missing, believed to be held hostage.

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Macron said France would work “every day” for the release of the remaining French hostages. “Their empty chairs are there,” he said at the ceremony.

“Nothing can justify or excuse terrorism,” he said.

The French presidency has also indicated it will provide an opportunity to remember French victims of Israel’s bombardments of the Gaza Strip, but has not given details on the format.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Fighters also seized around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 remain in Gaza, of whom 29 are believed to have died.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and launched air strikes and a ground offensive that have killed at least 27,585 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

“All lives are equal, are invaluable in the eyes of France,” said Macron, describing war as a “tornado of suffering”.

He also vowed that France would “never allow the spirit of revenge to prosper” and that “in these challenges nothing should divide us”.

He said that France would do everything to “respond to the aspirations of peace and security for everyone in the Middle East”.

Emmanuel Macron Hamas Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas

Comments

200 characters

Hamas attack on Israel was ‘biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century’: Macron

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Read more stories