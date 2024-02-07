Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous day’s surge on optimism China will push through more measures to support shattered markets and stimulate the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 145.92 points, to 16,282.39.

Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% on China support pledge

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.03 points, to 2,791.51, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.21 points to 1,508.00.