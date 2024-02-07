AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.56 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.96%)
HUBC 115.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.94%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
OGDC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.6%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.55%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
PPL 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.95%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.96%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.07%)
SNGP 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.03%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,588 Increased By 27.7 (0.42%)
BR30 23,478 Increased By 147.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 64,007 Increased By 208.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,669 Increased By 68.9 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 12:13pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous day’s surge on optimism China will push through more measures to support shattered markets and stimulate the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 145.92 points, to 16,282.39.

Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% on China support pledge

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.03 points, to 2,791.51, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.21 points to 1,508.00.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories