Feb 07, 2024
New Zealand hammer South Africa by 281 runs in first Test

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 12:01pm
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets on Wednesday to drive New Zealand to a 281-run win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test.

Dogged resistance from the tourists ended with their dismissal for 247 at Mount Maunganui as the Black Caps notched their second-biggest Test victory by runs.

New Zealand are a step closer to a maiden series win over South Africa after 17 previous failed attempts, dating back to 1931.

Given their struggles at Bay Oval, the vastly inexperienced Proteas will need a dramatic turnaround to win the second and final Test, starting on Tuesday in Hamilton.

The tourists were forced to name a depleted tour squad with most first-choice players involved in their domestic Twenty20 competition.

New Zealand took control with 511 in their first innings and never looked like losing when the tourists – fielding six debutants – were dismissed for 162.

Second century for Williamson as New Zealand extend lead past 500

The hosts declared at their overnight 179-4 before play began on Wednesday, leaving South Africa to chase an unrealistic target of 529.

Jamieson ensured they never came close, taking 4-58 and producing key double-strikes at the start of the second and third sessions on Wednesday.

The most crucial wicket was that of David Bedingham, who raced to a career-high 87 off 96 balls before he mistimed a pull shot to midwicket soon after tea.

It ended a 105-run stand with Keegan Petersen, who also failed to control a Jamieson short ball on 16.

The day’s response had begun disastrously for the tourists, when debut openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore departed inside the day’s first four overs.

South African captain Brand was bowled for three by a late inswinger from his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee.

Moore went for a duck after driving a Matt Henry delivery to cover.

A resolute 63-run stand for the third wicket was broken by Jamieson, who snared Raynard van Tonder at first slip for 31 before Zubayr Hamza’s attempted pull shot on 36 flew gently to mid-on.

Spinner Mitchell Santner extracted turn to wrap up the tail and finish with 3-59, matching Jamieson’s six scalps for the match.

Rachin Ravindra was named man of the match for his 240 in New Zealand’s first innings.

Kane Williamson also shone with the bat, scoring a century in each innings to continue a brilliant run of Test form.

