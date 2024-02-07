Punjab CM elected PCB Chairman unopposed

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

The announcement came after the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoGs) held a meeting at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

While addressing the PCB’s BoGs after his election, Naqvi said: “I am deeply honored and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the PCB. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”

It may be noted that the PCB’s BoGs had been without a chairman for the last 13 months with the PCB having been run by two separate interim management committees during that time. On January 27, the PCB had announced the composition of its Board of Governors in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the 2014 PCB constitution. Naqvi and Mustafa Ramday were included in the Board of Governors as the two nominees of the prime minister. The remaining eight members came equally from regional cricket associations and departments.

The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of PCB was attended by Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee), Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK, Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana, Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited, Javaid Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan, Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024