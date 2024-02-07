AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-07

Punjab CM elected PCB Chairman unopposed

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

The announcement came after the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoGs) held a meeting at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

While addressing the PCB’s BoGs after his election, Naqvi said: “I am deeply honored and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the PCB. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”

It may be noted that the PCB’s BoGs had been without a chairman for the last 13 months with the PCB having been run by two separate interim management committees during that time. On January 27, the PCB had announced the composition of its Board of Governors in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the 2014 PCB constitution. Naqvi and Mustafa Ramday were included in the Board of Governors as the two nominees of the prime minister. The remaining eight members came equally from regional cricket associations and departments.

The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of PCB was attended by Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee), Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK, Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana, Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited, Javaid Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan, Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB PCB chairman National Cricket Academy Mohsin Naqvi caretaker Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM elected PCB Chairman unopposed

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories