MoC takes major step to help protect local industry

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry has decided to impose or enhance Regulatory Duty (RD) on three items to protect local industry, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The National Tariff Policy 2019-24 stipulates that all proposals for levy, amendment or removal of tariffs shall be examined at the National Policy Centre and after approval of the Tariff Policy Board (TPB), shall be submitted to the Cabinet or Parliament, as the case may be, for consideration.

The Commerce Ministry, source said, has clarified that the TPB, in its 52nd meeting of December 27, 2023, considered several proposals received from different sectors/industries for review of tariff structure and recommended the following: (i) impose Regulatory Duty @ 15% on DOTP- Dicotyl Terephthalate (PCT 2917.3920) till June 30, 2024 to protect the nascent industry; (ii) continue Regulatory Duty @ 10% on Chloroparaffins liquid (PCT 3824.9980) till June 30, 2024; to protect the additional investment in the industry ; and (iii) Enhance Regulatory Duty to 30% from the existing 20% on mushrooms (PCTs 2003.1000 and 2003.9000) for one year as a nascent industry has been established that needs adequate protection.

The sources said, minutes of 52nd meeting of the TPB reflect decisions regarding changes in Regulatory Duty on three items, are in line with recommendations given by various stakeholders like the FBR, Finance Division, Ministry Industries and Production, National Tariff Commission, and Board of Investment and have been shared with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

As per National Tariff Policy 2019-24 and Sub- Section 3 of Section 18 of the Customs Act, 1969, the Federal Cabinet is the competent forum for taking decisions regarding Regulatory Duty.

