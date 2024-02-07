Pakistan condemns attack on Courthouse complex in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Courthouse complex in Istanbul and reaffirmed its resolute solidarity with Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people and government of Turkiye and pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while strongly condemning the terror attack.

“Pakistan reaffirms its resolute solidarity with Turkiye in its fight against [the] scourge of terrorism,” she added.

