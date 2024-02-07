AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Tokyo shares fall, even as Toyota jumps on record earnings

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks dropped on Tuesday following falls on Wall Street, even as automaker Toyota soared on record earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.53 percent, or 193.50 points, to 36,160.66, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.68 percent or 17.46 points to 2,539.25.

Tokyo shares followed falls of US stocks, with investors now thinking the Federal Reserve may not cut rates as swiftly as previously hoped.

“Worries about short-term overheating seemed to have also weighed on the market,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

“But strong Asian shares provided support while strong earnings from Toyota encouraged investors,” it added. The dollar stood at 148.41 yen, nearly flat from 148.68 yen in New York.

Toyota drifted through early afternoon trading, but it roared after the automaker announced its record earnings and upgraded its annual forecasts for the year to March.

Toyota advanced 4.78 percent to end at 3,135 yen.

Semiconductor shares also rose. Tokyo Electron gained 1.51 percent to 28,630 yen. Advantest added 2.95 percent to 6,167 yen.

Sony Group fell 1.52 percent to 14,255 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.69 percent to 38,830 yen.

Nintendo fell 0.46 percent to 8,376 yen, although the firm announced after trading closed that it had upgraded its annual net profit forecast to 440 billion yen ($2.96 billion).

