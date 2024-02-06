AIRLINK 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
DGKC 72.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.67%)
HBL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.54%)
HUBC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 155.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (5.07%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.09%)
PPL 120.65 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (5.93%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
SEARL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.63%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.27%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.34%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 62.5 (0.97%)
BR30 23,195 Increased By 438.5 (1.93%)
KSE100 63,411 Increased By 407.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,487 Increased By 159.3 (0.75%)
Saudi Arabia keeps Arab Light crude price to Asia unchanged in surprise move

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:53am

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia unexpectedly kept March price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia unchanged at a more than two-year low, an Aramco statement showed on Tuesday, as the OPEC leader strives to maintain its market share.

Saudi Aramco set the official selling price (OSP) for March-loading Arab Light to Asia at $1.50 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, same level as the previous month.

The state oil giant made its biggest cut on the OSP in 13 months for February cargoes to a 27-month low amid competition from rival suppliers.

The March price was lower than the market expectations that forecasted Saudi to raise the OSP by about 55 cents following the improved market structure and supply disruption concerns amid escalating Middle East conflicts.

“(The stable price) is most likely came as Saudi Arabia is keen to secure its market share,” a trading analyst with a North Asian refiner said.

“Saudi’s crude allocations to China have dropped heavily in recent months.”

Iran lowers January light crude price to Asia

Chinese refiners asked for low supplies for January- and February-loading Saudi crude due to high prices.

While also keeping March Arab Heavy crude price unchanged, Saudi Aramco marginally cut Arab Extra Light and Arab Medium prices to Asia, according to the statement.

For other regions, Saudi Aramco did not adjust its March OSPs to northwest Europe, but lowered Arab Light price to the United States by $0.30 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia GDP Arab Light crude

