SAPM urges world to help stop genocide of Kashmiris by India

APP Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has urged the global community to break their silence and take proactive measures to prevent the ongoing genocide committed by the Modi-led Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She was addressing a poster exhibition organized by National College of Arts (NCA) on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The SAPM was accompanied by a focal person to SAPM, Sabien Hussein Mullick.

The exhibition organized by NCA served as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue.

The SPAM highlighted the profound influence of art in evoking empathy, understanding, and generating awareness about the just struggle of the people of IIOJK.

She noted that the poster exhibition showcased the remarkable artistic talent within the National College of Arts.

Mushaal expressed deep concern over the Indian Judiciary aligning itself with the RSS ideology and the fascist policies of the Modi government.

She strongly criticized the recent verdict by the Indian Supreme Court regarding the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and described the biased and unfair judicial proceedings against Kashmiri political leadership as judicial terrorism.

She said that Modi’s entire government machinery was conspiring to impose a death sentence on Yasin Malik under false and fabricated charges to gain electoral advantage.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister lamented the information and communication blockade imposed by India in the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the difficulty in obtaining accurate and unbiased information about the ground realities in the region.

Mushaal raised serious concerns about India’s manipulation of the demographic landscape of Kashmir.

She emphasized that the issuance of 5 million Kashmiri domiciles to non-Kashmiris by India was aimed at influencing any future plebiscite in IIOJK, as outlined in the UN resolutions.

Mushaal highlighted the expansion of the Indian terror network across continents, terming it a threat to global peace.

She highlighted the involvement of RSS terrorists in targeted killings in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister commended the National College of Arts for its role in organizing the poster exhibition on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

She said that the initiative served as a powerful platform to shed light on the widespread atrocities and human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

