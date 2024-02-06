AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
KPT holds solidarity walk to support Kashmiris

Published 06 Feb, 2024

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust’s unwavering commitment to social equality and humanity by organizing a Solidarity Walk in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people on February 05, at Sea View.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi along with general managers, officers, employees, and students of KPT schools, participated in walk from Nishan-e-Pakistan to Chunki Monkey and back to Nishan-e-Pakistan.

The participants of the walk fervently chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiri people, expressed their solidarity and recorded their protest against the implementation of Act 35-A by the Indian government, which infringes upon the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi voiced strong support for the rights of the Kashmiri people and emphasised that their struggles and sacrifices will not go in vain. He asserted that the Kashmiri people will definitely achieve independence and reclaim their rights from India.

KPT has a history of standing with the aggrieved people at the national and international levels.

KPT’s active role in advocating for social justice and human rights is a testament to its dedication to upholding the principles of equality and justice. The solidarity walk for Kashmir served as a powerful demonstration of KPT’s continued support for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

