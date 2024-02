VISAKHAPATNAM: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took a match haul of nine wickets as India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test on Monday to level the five-match series 1-1.

Gill ton keeps India in control as England chase 399

Chasing a record 399 for victory, England were bowled out for 292 in the second session on day four, after an attacking start and Zak Crawley’s 73 in Visakhapatnam.

The third Test starts February 15 in Rajkot.