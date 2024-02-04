AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Feb 04, 2024
Shubman Gill ton helps take India lead to 370 in England Test

AFP Published February 4, 2024 Updated February 4, 2024 02:16pm

VISAKHAPATNAM: Shubman Gill struck form with a century as India extended their lead to 370, despite a James Anderson-inspired England taking regular wickets on day three of the second Test on Sunday.

India, who trail the five-match series 1-0, reached 227-6 at tea in Visakhapatnam.

K.S. Bharat, on six, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on one, were batting at the break against a bowling line-up missing part-time spinner Joe Root, who went off the field after injuring his finger while attempting a catch in the morning.

Gill, who had two lucky escapes on four, both close lbw calls and one successfully reviewed, rebuilt the innings after India took lunch at 130-4.

He hit his third Test ton, his first in 12 innings since March 2023.

Gill, 24, reached the hundred with a single off debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir and raised his bat to applaud a cheering Sunday crowd.

He soon departed on 104, however, when Bashir got him caught behind, a dismissal that was turned down by the umpire but replays showed the ball grazed the batsman’s glove.

Gill batted fluently with his flicks and drives and, despite losing partner Shreyas Iyer after a stand of 81, kept up the charge until his exit.

England kept chipping away, as Tom Hartley sent back Axar Patel lbw for 45 with his left-arm spin.

Earlier, in the first session, Iyer made 29 and was out after a moment of magic by skipper Ben Stokes.

Iyer attempted a big hit off Hartley but Stokes sprinted back from mid-off and dived full length to pull off a screamer of a catch.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed then sent back debutant Rajat Patidar for nine.

Big Yashasvi Jaiswal hundred steers India to 336-6 against England

Anderson, in his excellent spell of fast bowling in the morning, rattled Rohit Sharma’s stumps with a superb delivery that pitched and moved away from the right-hander.

The old warhorse then got the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at first slip for his 695th Test wicket.

