Futures spread down 137bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 137bps to 12.19 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes declined by 69.7 percent to 96.71 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 318.69 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 65.4 percent to Rs 4.35 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 12.57 billion.

