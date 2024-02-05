AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-05

Soybean, corn futures end lower as jobs data lifts US dollar

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a two-year low on Friday and corn also declined as the dollar soared after a much stronger-than-expected monthly US jobs report reduced expectations of near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

“When that jobs report came out, the US dollar shot up, and that seemed to be the catalyst to turn the grains back down,” said Randy Place, grain analyst with the Hightower Report.

A firmer dollar makes US grains less competitive globally, and higher interest rates tend to dampen economic growth and demand for commodities.

CBOT March soybean futures settled down 14-3/4 cents at $11.88-1/2 per bushel after a late-session dip to $11.86-3/4, the lowest on a continuous chart of the most-active soybean contract since November 2021.

CBOT March corn ended down 4-1/2 cents at $4.42-3/4 per bushel. CBOT wheat closed lower as well after a choppy session, with the March contract down 1-3/4 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans faced additional pressure from poor export demand. US soybean export sales in the week to Jan. 25 totalled just 165,800 metric tons, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday, the smallest weekly tally since May.

Traders shrugged off concerns about stressful hot and dry weather in Argentina, a major corn supplier and the world’s top exporter of soymeal and soyoil. The Buenos Aires grains exchange said that the high temperatures and lack of rain had led to a deterioration in water conditions, with water stress in some areas.

Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soybean, corn futures end lower as jobs data lifts US dollar

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories