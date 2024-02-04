AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
India defeats Pakistan in Davis Cup Group I play-off

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 05:46pm
India team celebrates after defeating Pakistan tennis team during the Davis Cup World Group-1 Play-offs between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
India team celebrates after defeating Pakistan tennis team during the Davis Cup World Group-1 Play-offs between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: India eased past Pakistan 4-0 in their World Group I play-off tie Sunday, as they proved superior in both doubles and singles on Islamabad’s grass courts.

A dominant India never looked back after winning both singles matches on Saturday, taking their overall record in the Davis Cup against Pakistan to 8-0.

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri were too good for the Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza, winning 6-2, 7-6.

Dominant India take 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

Veteran Pakistani player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi could not take the court due to a hamstring injury sustained on Saturday, hurting Pakistan’s chances in the doubles.

Indian Niki Poonacha took his match against a youthful Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4, winning in 64 minutes.

The twelve winning nations from the World Group I play-offs will play a World Group I tie in September while the same number of losing nations will contest a World Group II tie, also in September.

Davis Cup results World Group I play-off

India beat Pakistan 4-0

Doubles: Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri (India) beat Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) 6-2, 7-6

Niki Poonacha (India) beat Muhammad Shoaib (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-4

