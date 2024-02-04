AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zadran 100 helps Afghanistan reduce Sri Lanka lead to 42

AFP Published February 4, 2024 Updated February 4, 2024 07:09pm

COLOMBO: A maiden Test hundred by Ibrahim Zadran helped Afghanistan recover in the one-off Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, as the tourists ended day three on 199-1 on Sunday.

Afghanistan showed fight after being shot out for 198 in their first innings to concede a lead of 241.

Ibrahim went past his previous best Test score of 87 and then completed his maiden Test hundred in the last over of the day with a single to covers, finishing unbeaten on 101.

It is only the fourth Test hundred by an Afghan though the 22-year-old opening batsman was given two reprieves.

India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

The first was on 39 when Prabath Jayasuriya put down a tough return catch, and then again on 63 when Nishan Madushka at short mid-off dropped a catch off Jayasuriya’s bowling.

A record 106-run stand for the first wicket between Ibrahim and Noor Ali Zadran set the platform for Afghanistan’s second innings.

That improved on the 53-run stand between Ibrahim and Javed Ahmadi against West Indies in 2019.

After tea, Asitha Fernando tested the batters by reverse swinging the ball and dismissed Noor Ali for 47 when he trapped the debutant leg before wicket.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for Sri Lanka, having failed to pick up a wicket in the afternoon session.

Allrounder Rahmat Shah, the top scorer in the first innings, then joined Ibrahim and added an unbroken 93 runs for the second wicket. He was 46 not out.

Kasun Rajitha was drafted into the side after debutant fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara was hit on the helmet by a nasty Naveed Zadran delivery.

Sri Lanka earlier resumed on their overnight total of 410-6 and were bowled out for 439 as they lost their last four wickets for 12 runs.

“Afghanistan, we know, do not have a proper place to train… and the players are spread across the world,” said Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal.

“If they get regular opportunities in Test match cricket, they will become a formidable team.”

Sri Lanka Rahmat Shah Dinesh Chandimal Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Chamika Gunasekara

Comments

200 characters

Zadran 100 helps Afghanistan reduce Sri Lanka lead to 42

US plans more strikes in Middle East against Iran-backed groups

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn petroleum levy

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT berths to UAE entity

27,365 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

US, Britain launch strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

Shehbaz says Pakistan's improved corruption index position shows PML-N's honesty

Joe Biden sweeps South Carolina with 'loser' taunt at Trump

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Caretakers to do only groundwork

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

Read more stories