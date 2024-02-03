AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Feb 03, 2024
Iran ‘strongly’ condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

AFP Published February 3, 2024 Updated February 3, 2024 03:35pm

TEHRAN: Tehran on Saturday condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as a “strategic mistake” by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any they caused any Iranian casualties.

Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq

“Last night’s attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

