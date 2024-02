BAGHDAD: US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday.

US strikes 10 Houthi drones, downs unmanned Iranian aircraft

“The security of Iraq and the region will find itself on the brink of an abyss” because of the strikes, Awadi said in a statement, and denied “false allegations” that there had been “prior coordination” with Washington over the strikes.