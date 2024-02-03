Lahore, Karachi declared joint champions of National Women's T20

LAHORE: Lahore and Karachi were declared joint champions of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 after the final was called off owing to rain.

Leading up to the final, 30 matches were played in a double-round robin format, with all six teams featuring in 10 matches each.

Lahore ended the league stage with 10 wins from 10 games, earning 20 points. Karachi and Rawalpindi, with six wins each, had 12 points and were next on the table – with Karachi’s superior net run rate (NRR) edging them over Rawalpindi to second position.

Multan earned 10 points, after winning five games and was fourth on the table while fifth-placed Quetta, with three victories, had six points to their name. Peshawar could not register a win and ended the tournament bottom of the table.

Top performers: Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz and Multan captain Gull Feroza were jointly awarded players of the tournament.

Aliya was the third-highest run-getter, amassing 370 runs in the competition. Her tally included an undefeated century that came off 53 balls and three half-centuries, one of which she completed in 16 deliveries. Striking at 158.80 in the tournament, she struck 16 maximums – the most by any batter in the tournament – and 48 boundaries. Aliya also bagged 10 wickets at an average of 24.70 at an economy rate of 6.96.

Wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza, who was the second-highest run-scorer, got 479 runs in 10 games on the back of five fifties. She struck 60 boundaries and one six while striking at 114.05. She also had five dismissals behind the stumps.

Lahore’s opening batter Sidra Amin, recipient of the best batter of the tournament award, led the run-charts. In 10 games, she amassed 494 runs while striking at 143.60, including an unbeaten century and three half-centuries. She struck 70 boundaries – the most by any player in the tournament – and nine sixes.

The other two centurions in the tournament were Sadaf Shamas (106 not out against Peshawar) and Ayesha Zafar (113 against Multan).

Opening batter Javeria Khan top-scored for Karachi; getting 352 in 10 games at a strike-rate of 110.34, with two half-centuries. Tuba Hassan finished as the most successful batter for Quetta, getting 267 in nine matches while striking at 143.55 with two fifties. Opener Momina Riasat, with 147 in 10 games, was Peshawar’s most prolific batter.

Lahore wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz was brilliant behind the stumps with 15 dismissals, including nine stumpings and six catches and was declared tournament’s best wicketkeeper.

Sidra Amin, with eight catches, was the most successful fielder in the tournament. Karachi captain, Fatima Sana, with six catches was second on the list.

Lahore’s leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was named the best bowler of the tournament after she finished on top of the wickets column. She had 21 wickets in 10 games at an average of 8.24 and an economy rate of 4.44. Her teammate left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu had 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 10.42 and economy rate of 5.38, including the only five-wicket haul of the tournament. She also bowled six maiden overs – the most by any bowler in the tournament.

Syeda Aroob Shah had the most wickets for Karachi – picking up 14 wickets in 10 games averaging 12.36 with an economy rate of 5.09. Tania Saeed took 13 wickets in 10 games, with an average of 14.08 and was the leading wicket-taker for Rawalpindi. Noor-ul-Iman was the top wickets taker for Multan, picking up nine wickets at an average of 18, registering one four-wicket haul. Tuba grabbed eight wickets, highest for Quetta, in nine games, averaging 25.63 with an economy rate of 7.32.

