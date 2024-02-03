ECP-Sindh issue notices to JI, MQM-P, PML-N and MQM-H

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh has issued notices to Jamaat-e-Islami, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Muslim League-N and MQM Haqiqi candidates and sought explanations for the violation of election code of conduct in the city.

Officials said ECP is ensuring a strict monitoring of code of conduct across the province.

The District Monitoring Officer Korangi has sought an explanation while issuing notices to the workers of JI, MQM-P, PML-N and MQM-H on illegal actions in PS 91 Korangi.

A notice was issued to an independent candidate in PS 100 District East for violating the code of conduct, an explanation was sought.

The monitoring teams of the Election Commission conducted operation against the illegal use of signboards, posters and banners, flags, and all other advertising materials in public places, parks, government offices in Karachi East, Keamari, and Central.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah while issuing instructions to the District Monitoring Officers has said that the full implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured in any case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024