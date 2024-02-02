Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on tech earnings cheer; strong jobs data weighs

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as investors cheered robust quarterly reports from Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, while a strong jobs report kept the upbeat sentiment in check.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.87 points, or 0.20%, at 4,916.06, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.52 points, or 0.27%, to 15,403.16 at the opening bell.

Nasdaq sinks to 1-week low on Alphabet disappointment

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,448.10.