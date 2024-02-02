AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.74%)
OGDC 147.52 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.2%)
PAEL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.27%)
PIAA 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.82%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.37%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.37%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 61.6 (0.96%)
BR30 22,758 Increased By 244.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on tech earnings cheer; strong jobs data weighs

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 07:40pm

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as investors cheered robust quarterly reports from Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, while a strong jobs report kept the upbeat sentiment in check.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.87 points, or 0.20%, at 4,916.06, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.52 points, or 0.27%, to 15,403.16 at the opening bell.

Nasdaq sinks to 1-week low on Alphabet disappointment

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,448.10.

