AIRLINK 60.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.99%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.9%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (5.22%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.22%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.47%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.3%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,452 Increased By 59.6 (0.93%)
BR30 22,752 Increased By 239 (1.06%)
KSE100 63,012 Increased By 618.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 21,329 Increased By 179.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil sees worst week in 9 months as India seeks to curb imports

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a fourth session on Friday, marking their worst week in nine months, after top buyer India sought to cut vegetable oil imports, while prolonged weakness in rival edible oils and a stronger ringgit also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 36 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,762 ringgit ($797.88) a metric ton at closing, the lowest close since Jan. 11.

The contract has dived 6.35% week-on-week, marking its sharpest weekly decline since May 2, 2023.

The overarching issue is that the edible oils market is entering a period of low demand, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

India would step up efforts to boost local oilseed production, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of plans to cut pricey imports of vegetable oils.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.94%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.13%.

Palm falls 1% on India efforts to cut edible oil imports

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Chinese demand will be a key concern going forward, Saiya added.

“The Lunar Festival buying seems to have concluded, and the focus now shifts to China’s economic situation and what they do post festival.”

China’s private-sector Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stayed at 50.8 in January, unchanged from December, while an official survey showed manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products in January at 1.17 million tons, up 0.19 million tonnes from December, according to LSEG data.

Other independent cargo surveyors, Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia, estimated that Malaysian palm oil product exports for January fell 6.7% and 9.4%, respectively, from the previous month.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.25% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Palm oil sees worst week in 9 months as India seeks to curb imports

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories