AIRLINK 60.08 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (5.13%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 72.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.13%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
OGDC 147.34 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.07%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.24%)
PIAA 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.32%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.95%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
SEARL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.41%)
SNGP 65.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.3%)
UNITY 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.48%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,458 Increased By 64.9 (1.02%)
BR30 22,776 Increased By 263 (1.17%)
KSE100 63,045 Increased By 651.7 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,332 Increased By 182.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares jump as earnings continue to impress

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 02:54pm

European shares opened higher on Friday as traders assessed a flurry of upbeat corporate updates from the region and as the index mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street after softer economic data and upbeat tech results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4%, as of 0830 GMT.

Danske Bank jumped 6.4% after the Danish lender reported fourth-quarter results and announced a share buyback program.

Mercedes-Benz shares advanced 2.3% after the German automaker reported its preliminary annual free cash flow (FCF) of the industrial business above market expectations.

European shares see off January muted

The stock was among top performers on the German DAX 40 index, which rose 0.6%.

Riding the wave, technology stocks added 0.7%, tracking overnight gains in Meta Platforms and Amazon.com on posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Aiding global sentiment, data showed U.S. worker productivity grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter on Thursday, keeping unit labour costs contained and helping the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. Markets will now await the U.S. jobs report, due later in the day.

European shares European stock STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

European shares jump as earnings continue to impress

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories