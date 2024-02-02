AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Jan CPI inflation soars to 28.3pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 28.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 29.7 percent in the previous month and 27.6 percent in January 2023.

On average CPI remained at 28.73 per cent during July-January of 2023-24 compared to 25.40 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI increased to 1.8 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.9 per cent in January 2023.

CPI inflation Urban, increased to 30.2 per cent on year-on-year basis in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 30.9 per cent in the previous month and 24.4 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased to 1.8 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.4 per cent in January 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 25.7 per cent on YoY basis in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 27.9 per cent in the previous month and 32.3 per cent in January 2023. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.9 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.0 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 3.6 per cent in January 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 36.2 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 35.3 per cent a month earlier and 30.5 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.0 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 3.8 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 1.3 per cent in January 2023.

The Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 27 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 27.3 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 28.5 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.5 per cent in January 2024 as no change observed a month earlier and an increase of 1.8 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 17.8 per cent on YoY basis in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 18.2 per cent in the previous month and 15.4 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in previous month, and an increase of 1.4 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 24.6 per cent on YoY basis in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 25.1 per cent in the previous month and 19.4 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in previous month, and an increase of 1.5 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2023.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 22.1 per cent on YoY basis in January 2024 as compared to 23.3 per cent in the previous month and 20.9 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.0 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2023.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 25.8 per cent on YoY basis in January 2024 as compared to 28 per cent in the previous month and 27.8 per cent in January 2023. On MoM basis, it increased to 1.2 per cent in January 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.1 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2023.

The National CPI for January 2024 is increased to 1.83 per cent over December 2023 and increased to 28.34 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. January 2023.

The Urban CPI for January 2024 is increased to 1.81 per cent over December 2023 and increased to 30.23 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. January 2023. MoM basis top few commodities which varied from the previous month and increased in food include; chicken (31.44 per cent), tomatoes (28.28 per cent), onions (27.87 per cent), eggs (17.22 per cent), fresh vegetables (8.31 per cent), pulse gram (7.63 per cent), fish (5.47 per cent), tea (4.93 per cent), dry fruits (4.14 per cent), fresh fruits (3.64 per cent), moong (3.26 per cent), gur (3.01 per cent), sugar (2.89 per cent), besan (2.62 per cent) and meat (1.87 per cent) and decreased in potatoes (32.09 per cent), cooking oil (1.34 per cent), vegetable ghee (1.09 per cent) and mustard oil (0.18 per cent).

Among non-food which increased; communication services (15.68 per cent), woolen readymade garments (6.84 per cent), electricity charges (6.45 per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (2.53 per cent), marriage hall charges (2.35 per cent), personal grooming services (2.27 per cent), solid fuel (1.94 per cent), garbage collection (1.63 per cent) and furniture & furnishing (1.49 per cent) and decreased in motor fuel (3.48 per cent), construction input items (0.36 per cent), motor vehicles (0.02 per cent) and motor vehicle accessories (0.02 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. January 2023 in food which increased tomatoes (154.41 per cent), cigarettes (98.02 per cent), fresh vegetables (79.74 per cent), condiments and spices (61.92 per cent), sugar (54.65 per cent), beans (52.45 per cent), gur (49.73 per cent), beverages (45.39 per cent), tea (43.41 per cent), eggs (42.39 per cent), pulse mash (41.71 per cent), wheat flour (40.77 per cent), potatoes (35.05 per cent), dry fruits (31.8 per cent), sweetmeat (29.91 per cent), dessert preparation (29.48 per cent), milk powder (29.01 per cent), rice (28.53 per cent), masoor (27.98 per cent), pan prepared (25.41 per cent), readymade food (24.63 per cent) and wheat products (24.62 per cent) and decreased in mustard oil (5.38 per cent), onions (4.11 per cent) and vegetable ghee (1.05 per cent).

Among non-food which increased; gas charges (519.61 per cent), electricity charges (70.55 per cent), transport services (41.03 per cent), stationery (41.01 per cent), communication apparatus (39.72 per cent), text books (36.97 per cent), household equipments (35.95 per cent), washing soap/detergents/match box (35.2 per cent), marriage hall charges (34.16 per cent), newspapers (34.15 per cent), accommodation services (30.07 per cent), cotton cloth (29.01 per cent), furniture and furnishing (28.19 per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (27.56 per cent), drugs and medicines (27.45 per cent), plastic products (25.26 per cent) and hospitals services (23.79 per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for January 2024 is increased to 1.87 per cent over December 2023 and increased to 25.69 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. January 2023.

MoM basis top few commodities which varied from the previous month in food and increased include; onions (31.01 per cent), chicken (25.02 per cent), tomatoes (24.12 per cent), eggs (19.81 per cent), fresh vegetables (8.08 per cent), pulse gram (6.56 per cent), gur (5.57 per cent), fish (3.84 per cent), moong (3.54 per cent), fresh fruits (2.8 per cent), sugar (2.5 per cent), masoor (2.21 per cent),maash (1.84 per cent), gram whole (1.75 per cent) and wheat (1.59 per cent) and decreased in potatoes (32.86 per cent), cooking oil (0.85 per cent) and vegetable ghee (0.58 per cent). Among non-food which increased include; communication services (18.7 per cent), electricity charges (6.45 per cent), marriage hall charges (4.08 per cent), woolen readymade garments (3.91 per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (3.57 per cent), dopatta (2.87 per cent), solid fuel (2.52 per cent) and house rent (2.4 per cent) and decreased in transport services (3.71 per cent), motor fuels (3.66 per cent) and construction input items (0.52 per cent).

