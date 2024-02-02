AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-02

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has directed the Power Division to initiate separate case for engaging with remaining Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including those dealing with hydel power that did not sign the MoUs, official sources told Business Recorder.

On January 26, 2024, the CCoE was informed that the Power Division moved a summary titled Implementation of Master Agreements and PPA amendments with Wind Power Producers (WPPs) of May 25, 2023.

CCoE considered the summary and directed Power Division to chalk out a new strategy to continue engaging 14 WPPs to achieve objective of savings for consumers and cost reduction on August 7, 2023. In order to implement decision of the CCoE notified following committee to engage with 14 WPPs: (i) Manager Director - PPIB (Member/Convener); (ii) Chief Executive Officer, CPPA-G (Member); (iii) Joint Secretary (PF), Power Division (Member); (iv) Joint Secretary, Law & Justice Division (Member); and (v) representative of Finance Division (Member).

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

The Power Division further noted that M/s Chiniot Power Limited, an IPP based on baggasse did not agree during earlier negotiations to convert its MoU into binding agreement during 2020-21.

M/s Chiniot power Limited approached CPPA-G and Power Division January 1, 2024 and indicated its intent to renegotiate and initiate meaningful discussions with CPPA-G to resolve its disputes. Earlier, Memoranda of Understanding were signed with 47 IPPs as a consequence of negotiations during 2020.

After series of negotiations, the then Implementation Committee succeeded to convert 46 MoUs into initialed agreements as a report for approval by CCoE out of which there were binding agreements were executed and payments were made after due approval by CCoE and ECC with 32 IPPs (20 thermal IPPs),7 Baggasse IPPs, 3 Wind Power Producers and 2 solar IPPs.

CCoE authorized Power Division to devise a new strategy to continue engaging with 14 wind power producers. Power Division suggested that the committee constituted for engaging with WPPs can also engage with M/s Chiniot Power Limited to evaluate the proposal by the company to resolve disputes and place its recommendations for CCoE consideration. The committee may recommend possible options while keeping the proposals non-discriminatory for other baggasse based IPPs after due negotiations.

Power Division requested the CCoE to authorize the Division to enhance the scope of existing committee to engage with baggasse based IPPs to resolve the disputes and place its recommendations for consideration of the CCoE.

During the ensuing discussion, it was observed that the scope of the negotiations should not be restricted to WPPs or baggasse based power plants only as per proposal in summary but remaining hydel and gas based IPPs may also be engaged. It was further observed that since the summary carried proposal for extending the scope to remaining baggasse based IPPs, therefore, a separate summary would be required for the purpose rather than adding the scope of hydel and other IPPs in the instant summary.

The forum agreed to it. After discussion the CCoE approved the proposal regarding continuing negotiations with IPPs with the direction to Power Division to initiate separate case for engaging with remaining IPPs, including those dealing with hydel power, which did not sign the MoUs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs CCOE Power Division CPPAG hydel power PPIB Wind Power Producers

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories