Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday approved ban on export of both metallic and non-metallic minerals including pink salt in raw form, sans those minerals which will be mined and exported under G2G pacts being facilitated under the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council) framework.

The Private Members Bill, moved by PTI Senators Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Senator Abdul Qadir was approved with majority of 5:1 as Senator Nuzhat Sadiq proposed that the Bill needs further deliberations. Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan from PPPP also supported the Bill.

The Commerce Ministry represented by Additional Secretary Syed Hamid Ali, did not support the Bill on the plea that a ban can be imposed on individual items under Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 which implies this does not require any amendment in the Act.

The Bill says “provided that the Federal Government shall restrict the export of raw minerals both including granite and marble and prescribe requirement of establishment of refineries in Pakistan and value additions for the end products as the case may be and provided further that the federal government shall prescribe the manner of export of lithium being a precious mineral.”

The Commerce Ministry argues that any such decision would send negative message to the investors including M/s Barrick Gold who have already invested in the country. Also industry is a provincial subject due to which federal government can impose its will on provinces.

Commerce Ministry, in its response submitted in writing, also argued that the EPO/IPO contain the conditions/restrictions for export exports/imports of goods from and to Pakistan, and inclusion of item wise prohibitions, adding that restrictions in the Act would not be appropriate as the Act provides the power to the Federal Government to regulate trade.

The ministry further stated that the matter regarding restricting the export of raw materials both metallic and non-metallic including granite and marble and prescribing the manner of export of lithium being a precious mineral, may be dealt in EPO rather than amendment in the Imports and Exports(Control) Act, 1950.

According to official statement, the committee members also discussed in detail the Private Members’ Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2023. Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi expressed appreciation for the bill, emphasizing that value addition in exports is beneficial for Pakistan’s prosperity. He acknowledged that while it is a time-consuming process, it yields long-term benefits. Additionally, he assured support for the ministry in this regard. The committee chairperson also suggested that the ministry take steps to regulate value-addition. Commerce Ministry officials briefed the committee that Pakistan’s total exports of minerals reached $950 million over the last three years. However, concerns were raised about potential repercussions if mineral exports were reduced.

The committee members expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of the Commerce Minister. They extensively discussed issues with chilled meat, including concerns regarding the Animal Quarantine Department’s (AQD) certification and the negative portrayal of Pakistan in newspapers due to fungus-infected meat. Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi advised ministry officials to refrain from opening containers suspected of temperature errors to maintain smooth regulation and uphold Pakistan’s reputation. Senator Danesh Kumar proposed legal action against shipping lines and auditing their processes to ensure accountability. Chairperson Senator Zeeshan Khanzada emphasized that the AQD initially certified Pakistan’s meat, and temperature discrepancies indicate shipping line errors. He recommended third-party audits to clear Pakistan’s name.

The committee members also discussed the implementation status of recommendations on various commodities made by the committee over the last three years. The Chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) briefed the committee members on the progress of different commodities. He mentioned that TCP is in the reconciliation process, and while the Sindh government has already responded, the other provincial governments are still in the process of responding. Chairperson Senator Zeeshan Khanzada inquired about the progress of imports and suggested maintaining regulation of new items.

The Committee expressed anger on continuous absence of caretaker Minister for Commerce, Gohar Ijaz from the meeting, after the Committee invited him to share his $ 100 billion exports plan.

“The minister has disappeared like “gadhay kay sar say seengh ghaib ho jana” (the disappearance of a horn from the donkey’s head),” said, Senator Danesh Kumar. Chairman Standing Committee and Senator Fida Muhammad also expressed their resentment on absence of caretaker Minister.

In attendance were Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi (Dy. Chairman), Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Chairman of Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP), and the senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce.

