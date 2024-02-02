AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Minister for increased focus on technological needs of small-scale farmers

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has emphasised the need to focus on the technological needs of small-scale farmers who majorly contribute to food security and export earnings.

The minister was addressing a conference on “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture”, jointly organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research here on Thursday.

Researchers, agricultural scientists, faculty members and students from agricultural universities participated in the conference, which comprised two technical sessions entitled, “Application of AI in Agriculture”, “Application of AI for Food Security” and a panel discussion on “Priorities for Policy, Ownership and Resources of AI in Agriculture and Food Security”.

Dr Malik highlighted the challenges posed by climate change and food security amid growing world population. He stated, “Integration of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture is not just an option but it is a strategic imperative to address these challenges head-on.”

He maintained that accumulation of data and utilising it was of extreme importance to mark remarkable growth in the agriculture sector, which was the largest industry of Pakistan. He asserted that the academic community had a great role in the development of agriculture in Pakistan and the work of all the universities in that sphere was applicable to the sector.

He affirmed that Artificial Intelligence had a huge contribution to the cause of a sustainable agriculture sector of Pakistan. “Artificial Intelligence is a beacon of hope in transforming the agriculture landscape of Pakistan,” he concluded, assuring that the government was committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for the advancement of agriculture in the country.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed acknowledged the important role of universities in keeping Pakistan considerably away from the hazards of food scarcity. However, he identified administrative issues as a grave challenge in enhancing collaboration among the academia, agriculture sector experts, farmers, and the national entities working on the development of the agriculture sector.

He stressed the need for consolidated efforts of the HEC, the Ministry of National Food Security, the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and other relevant stakeholders.

“Let’s make difference based on real data that may be put together and analysed for informed decision-making,” he underscored.

Dr Ahmed underlined that HEC was encouraging the universities to keep their research focus in line with the impending national challenges. He informed the audience that HEC was heftily spending on the development of ICT infrastructure in higher education institutions across Pakistan. He added that HEC has established two data centres in Lahore and Karachi, while it is committed to employing cloud computing for improved efficiency.

Executive Director HEC Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum termed the lack of collaboration among the relevant stakeholders, including academia, industry, agriculture scientists, research organisations, and technology experts as the most important challenge to address for effective utilisation of AI.

He underlined the need for synergising and coordinating efforts being made to cope with the contemporary needs of the agriculture sector. He emphasised the significance of multi-disciplinary research and applied projects to meet pre-set targets while addressing the challenges facing the sector. “The footprint of solution lies in sitting together,” he concluded.

Sharing recommendations of the conference, Member Research and Innovation HEC Dr Bushra Mirza said the speakers emphasised catching up with the latest technology for efficiency; setting up a common platform for data collection; and taking refined steps to align policies with the requirements of Agro-ecological Zones.

She added that the conference highlighted the importance of regulating drone technology, development of practical tools to meet farmers’ needs, forming a consortium of agriculture researchers, and capacity building of students, faculty and researchers connected with the agriculture sector.

Adviser Sybrid (Private) Ltd Dr Faud Imran Khan shared an overview of the applications of AI in agriculture. He said AI relied on data and algorithms to make decisions, adding that it was a tool that helped accomplish tasks more efficiently. He underscored the expansive utility of diverse AI technologies, such as Chatbots, Farmers.com, Digital Green, and Kissan GPT, within the realm of agriculture. He shed light on the transformative potential of AI in agriculture, illustrating applications ranging from precision agriculture through weather forecasting utilising various models for livestock health monitoring and early warning systems. He provided tangible examples of Pakistani startups spearheading advancements in AI, particularly in irrigation optimization, product management, and the integration of autonomous machinery. He emphasized that while AI is not a cure-all, its widespread adoption is imperative for the progress of agriculture. He expressed concern regarding the escalating levels of pesticide usage, stressing the urgent need for the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices.

