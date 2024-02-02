AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme: Punjab govt collects Rs159m as sanitation fees from rural areas

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

LAHORE: After the implementation of ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme across 36 districts of the province, the Punjab government collected Rs159 million as sanitation fees from the rural areas.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Thursday, over 11.6 million sanitation activities, of which 10.45 million were verified, have been performed in the 21,535 villages of 35 districts since its launch in August 2023.

The programme was launched by the Punjab government with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to bring urban-style facilities to rural areas. It seeks to improve the lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organized system for the supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at their doorstep. This initiative encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at improving sanitation conditions in rural areas.

The project includes features such as attendance, picture-based attendance, check-in/check-out, activity tracking, waste collection, manual sweeping, door-to-door collection, desilting of drains, open heaps clearance and more. The use of real-time monitoring, geo-tagged data, time-stamped pictures and user-friendly dashboards ensures effective and efficient implementation.

The PITB pointed out that the project’s comprehensive approach has not only transformed sanitation practices but has also provided a sustainable model for rural development. “By validating activities through the Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG), ensuring geographical visibility, and incorporating time-stamped pictures, ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ stands as a beacon of progress,” it added.

The project leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide a user-friendly dashboard with readily available information. The inclusion of daily sanitation fee collection details, expenditure breakdowns, and village committee information ensures transparency and accountability.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The success of the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ project reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of rural communities. The impressive statistics and real-time monitoring showcase the positive impact on sanitation practices, paving the way for a cleaner and healthier rural Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PITB Punjab govt Faisal Yousaf

‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme: Punjab govt collects Rs159m as sanitation fees from rural areas

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories