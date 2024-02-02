‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme: Punjab govt collects Rs159m as sanitation fees from rural areas

LAHORE: After the implementation of ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme across 36 districts of the province, the Punjab government collected Rs159 million as sanitation fees from the rural areas.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Thursday, over 11.6 million sanitation activities, of which 10.45 million were verified, have been performed in the 21,535 villages of 35 districts since its launch in August 2023.

The programme was launched by the Punjab government with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to bring urban-style facilities to rural areas. It seeks to improve the lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organized system for the supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at their doorstep. This initiative encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at improving sanitation conditions in rural areas.

The project includes features such as attendance, picture-based attendance, check-in/check-out, activity tracking, waste collection, manual sweeping, door-to-door collection, desilting of drains, open heaps clearance and more. The use of real-time monitoring, geo-tagged data, time-stamped pictures and user-friendly dashboards ensures effective and efficient implementation.

The PITB pointed out that the project’s comprehensive approach has not only transformed sanitation practices but has also provided a sustainable model for rural development. “By validating activities through the Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG), ensuring geographical visibility, and incorporating time-stamped pictures, ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ stands as a beacon of progress,” it added.

The project leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide a user-friendly dashboard with readily available information. The inclusion of daily sanitation fee collection details, expenditure breakdowns, and village committee information ensures transparency and accountability.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The success of the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ project reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of rural communities. The impressive statistics and real-time monitoring showcase the positive impact on sanitation practices, paving the way for a cleaner and healthier rural Pakistan.”

