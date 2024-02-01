AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

9am-6pm on Friday: some of Karachi’s Defence area to be without electricity as KE undertakes maintenance work

Press Release Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 11:11pm

K-Electric (KE) will undertake critical maintenance activity at Defence Grid on Friday, February 2, 2024, to “ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas”.

“The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00am to 06:00 am for the Defence Grid during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid,” KE statement read.

KE says will take ‘appropriate legal action’ on ex-board member’s letter

Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with loadshedding, it added.

Areas of Defence Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Zamzama Commercial Area, Army Housing & upper Gizri, Khayaban-e-Mujahid of Khayaban-e-Shaheen, Area & Sea View area, Sehar Commercial, Rahat Commercial & Main Khayaban-e-Rahat, Ittehad Commercial Lane, Khayaban-e Ittehad, Muslim Commercial, , Bukhari Commercial, Nishat Commercial Area, Stadium Lanes, Badar Commercial Area, Defence Khayaban-e-Rahat Area, Kh-e-Muhafiz, Popular Avenue, Rahat commercial, Khayaban-e-Rahat, Nishat Commercial, Bukhari Commercial Lane, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, Bukhari Commercial Area, and Badar Commercial.

K-Electric electricity maintenance Defence grid KE

9am-6pm on Friday: some of Karachi’s Defence area to be without electricity as KE undertakes maintenance work

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 28.3% in January

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Centuries-old mosque torn down in Indian capital

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Read more stories