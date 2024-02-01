9am-6pm on Friday: some of Karachi’s Defence area to be without electricity as KE undertakes maintenance work

K-Electric (KE) will undertake critical maintenance activity at Defence Grid on Friday, February 2, 2024, to “ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas”.

“The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00am to 06:00 am for the Defence Grid during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid,” KE statement read.

Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with loadshedding, it added.

Areas of Defence Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Zamzama Commercial Area, Army Housing & upper Gizri, Khayaban-e-Mujahid of Khayaban-e-Shaheen, Area & Sea View area, Sehar Commercial, Rahat Commercial & Main Khayaban-e-Rahat, Ittehad Commercial Lane, Khayaban-e Ittehad, Muslim Commercial, , Bukhari Commercial, Nishat Commercial Area, Stadium Lanes, Badar Commercial Area, Defence Khayaban-e-Rahat Area, Kh-e-Muhafiz, Popular Avenue, Rahat commercial, Khayaban-e-Rahat, Nishat Commercial, Bukhari Commercial Lane, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, Bukhari Commercial Area, and Badar Commercial.