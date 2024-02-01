Élan issues statement as Khadijah Shah returns at helm

** Fashion brand ÉLAN announced on Wednesday that its co-founder and creative director Khadijah Shah was back at the helm with a statement citing how she was “eternally grateful” to her followers, following her recent release from jail after being charged for her alleged role in the May 9 riots and violence.**

Shah also posted the message on both her business accounts.

Shah thanked her fans writing how “the power of your collective prayers” brought her home.

“Now, I am back with more zeal, passion, and creativity than ever before. I am thrilled to assume my position at the helm of Elan and Zaha. Together, we are poised to write a new chapter of rejuvenation, creativity, and cutting-edge ideas and design,” she further wrote.

View this post on Instagram

She added how Pakistan has always been her “first and foremost love”, and that she is “committed to continuing to serve and strive for my country and its people.”

PTI’s Khadija Shah gets bail in May 9 mayhem case

Shah was arrested along with others in the days following the May 9 riots triggered by PTI leader Imran Khan’s arrest.

She was initially sent to jail for 7 days by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore after being presented in court on May 24. She surrendered to the CCPO office in Lahore on May 23 following a hunt for her arrest.

She was released from custody in Quetta in December 2023, after an anti-terrorism court cleared her in the case related to the violent protests of May 9.

The court had asked the prosecution to provide substantial evidence incriminating Shah in a case. However, no such evidence could be provided.

As a result, Shah’s name was removed from the case and she was released.

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Shah is a popular fashion designer and granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua. Her arrest sparked nation-wide outrage and protests on social media, demanding her release, including a request by the United States to grant consular access to Shah on account of her being a US citizen.