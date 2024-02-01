AIRLINK 56.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.05%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.82%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIAA 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.57%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 110.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-2.83%)
PRL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.26%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TRG 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,319 Decreased By -25 (-0.39%)
BR30 22,089 Decreased By -111.4 (-0.5%)
KSE100 61,803 Decreased By -176 (-0.28%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.29%)
Business & Finance

China Jan new home prices rise at fastest pace since Aug 2021

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 11:09am

BEIJING: China’s new home prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace since August 2021, buoyed by a slew of government support measures, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Average prices across 100 cities rose for a fifth consecutive month, with the January month-on-month gain of 0.15% outpacing the 0.1% increase in December, according to Chinese real estate research firm China Index Academy.

The number of cities with month-on-month price growth was 49, up from 47 in December.

China’s Country Garden nears full exit from Australia with residential project sale

The world’s second-largest economy has introduced a series of policies over the past year to help revive the property industry, which has been hit by an unprecedented debt crisis after a regulatory crackdown on the sector’s high leverage.

This week, two more major Chinese cities have eased home-buying curbs and a state-backed property project received the first development loan under a so-called whitelist mechanism, according to reports in state media.

