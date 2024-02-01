AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-01

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Zaheer Abbasi Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is likely to approve the Ministry of Planning and Development’s proposal for the provision of Rs4 billion for the 7th Population and Housing Census today (Thursday).

The ECC meeting to be presided over by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar will also consider a proposal of Federal Education and Professional Training for approval of Rs7.15 billion technical supplementary grant (TSG) during the ongoing fiscal year for the programme titled, Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education.

The Ministry of Aviation has also moved a summary to the ECC for allocation of Rs500 million TGS for the project of Modernization of Hydromet Service of PMD in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s population attains new mark amid economic slump

The Cabinet Division’s proposal TSG of Rs39.856 million for institutional reforms cell is also expected to be taken up by the ECC.

The Finance Division has also sought approval of TSG rehabilitation of flood-damaged rural roads in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and provision of clean drinking water in various Union Councils through Counter Value Fund deposited under Japanese grant aid.

The ECC will also take up another proposal of the Finance Division for the provision of additional funds amounting to Rs1,591.624 million through TSG for the procurement of servers and hiring of consultants in the financial year 2023-24.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has also moved a summary for TSG for budgetary allocation/ rupee cover for utilisation of foreign aid for the fiscal year 2023-24 and provision of Rs4 billion for the 7th Population and Housing Census.

The Ministry of Housing and Works has also moved two proposals to the ECC for the provision of additional funds of Rs25 million and Rs319.5 billion. The ECC will consider a comprehensive Sustainable Plan for price rationalisation of subsidised wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan and demand and supply of wheat in the country.

The Power Division has also moved a summary to the ECC for the transition from London Inter-Bank Rate (LOBOR) to second overnight financing rate (SOFR) and the Commerce Division for the importation of Sahiwal Bull from Pakistan as semen donors for the National Artificial Insemination Programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC census TGS Dr Shamshad Akhtar SOFR 7th Housing and Population caretaker finance minister

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories