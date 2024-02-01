Ending socioeconomic disparities our priority: JI

KARACHI: In a significant announcement on Wednesday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) pledged to prioritise the upliftment of “marginalised” segments of society if elected to power in the upcoming February 8 polls.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief underscored his party commitment on ending the socioeconomic disparities as a key component of its electoral agenda.

The pledge he made during his address to the aspirants appeared for the entry test under Alkhidmat’s Bano Qabil program, organised in Orangi Town locality of the city that falls in his constituency —NA 246.

Those who clear their tests will get admissions in different categories of IT-based education including web designing, web development, Amazon and other such related courses without any fee in the town.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also opened an election office in the same town and spoke at a few corner meetings, besides interacting with area notables there. He was accompanied by his party’s several candidates.

“The JI is well connected with the youth of the megacity,” he said, urging the youth to realize their potential and should come up to play their role for their own betterment, which will directly help the city and country progress.

About the Bano Qabil program, he said that the JI is also planning to offer these courses to the housewives, as well. He said that diploma and degree programs will also be introduced, besides establishing an IT university in the megacity.

“The JI if gets elected will transform public sector educational system and education culture in the province,” he vowed, saying that his party will spend budget on developing the education sector unlike the PPP that wasted the public tax money.”

