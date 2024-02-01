AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-01

Ending socioeconomic disparities our priority: JI

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: In a significant announcement on Wednesday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) pledged to prioritise the upliftment of “marginalised” segments of society if elected to power in the upcoming February 8 polls.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief underscored his party commitment on ending the socioeconomic disparities as a key component of its electoral agenda.

The pledge he made during his address to the aspirants appeared for the entry test under Alkhidmat’s Bano Qabil program, organised in Orangi Town locality of the city that falls in his constituency —NA 246.

Those who clear their tests will get admissions in different categories of IT-based education including web designing, web development, Amazon and other such related courses without any fee in the town.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also opened an election office in the same town and spoke at a few corner meetings, besides interacting with area notables there. He was accompanied by his party’s several candidates.

“The JI is well connected with the youth of the megacity,” he said, urging the youth to realize their potential and should come up to play their role for their own betterment, which will directly help the city and country progress.

About the Bano Qabil program, he said that the JI is also planning to offer these courses to the housewives, as well. He said that diploma and degree programs will also be introduced, besides establishing an IT university in the megacity.

“The JI if gets elected will transform public sector educational system and education culture in the province,” he vowed, saying that his party will spend budget on developing the education sector unlike the PPP that wasted the public tax money.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections polls JI socioeconomic growth General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Ending socioeconomic disparities our priority: JI

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories