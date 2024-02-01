Climate change ignored in electoral manifestos: Mian Zahid

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said on Wednesday that most political parties have disregarded climate change in their manifestos.

A significant threat like climate change cannot be overlooked as ignoring this issue amounts to a collective suicide, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that while the economy is somewhat mentioned in the political parties’ manifestos, climate change has yet to find the place it deserves.

He said that Pakistan is one of the top five countries affected by climate change. Our agriculture, which was already very weak, is now gradually being destroyed, and the industry is also at risk. However, the majority of politicians and voters are not interested in the most critical issues like climate change, which is equivalent to suicide.

He said climate change can only be considered an important subject in a country with literate voters. He observed that since voters are not worried about this problem, politicians too are not interested in it because representatives keep the people’s priorities in mind. He said politicians are chanting slogans about the economy, human development, and reforms.

There is also talk to improve the environment, but there is almost silence about the devastating impact of climate change. Claims of rehabilitating 30 million people affected by the floods have not been fully implemented, nor did the international community do anything despite the promise to provide $10 billion to Pakistan. He said that the major obstacle to the rehabilitation of flood victims is the lack of resources, as the flood occurred when the country’s economy was in bad shape.

Mian Zahid Hussain there is still a risk of floods in Pakistan, while the sea level is constantly rising, leaving over two million acres of land submerged.

He informed that climate change has affected at least 12 million people, many of whom are moving to cities, increasing pressure on their weak infrastructure.

In Pakistan, the people affected by climate change are financially weak and lack a voice. Therefore, they are neglected at all levels, and in turn, they have also become unconcerned with domestic politics, he said.

