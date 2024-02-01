AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-01

Climate change ignored in electoral manifestos: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said on Wednesday that most political parties have disregarded climate change in their manifestos.

A significant threat like climate change cannot be overlooked as ignoring this issue amounts to a collective suicide, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that while the economy is somewhat mentioned in the political parties’ manifestos, climate change has yet to find the place it deserves.

He said that Pakistan is one of the top five countries affected by climate change. Our agriculture, which was already very weak, is now gradually being destroyed, and the industry is also at risk. However, the majority of politicians and voters are not interested in the most critical issues like climate change, which is equivalent to suicide.

He said climate change can only be considered an important subject in a country with literate voters. He observed that since voters are not worried about this problem, politicians too are not interested in it because representatives keep the people’s priorities in mind. He said politicians are chanting slogans about the economy, human development, and reforms.

There is also talk to improve the environment, but there is almost silence about the devastating impact of climate change. Claims of rehabilitating 30 million people affected by the floods have not been fully implemented, nor did the international community do anything despite the promise to provide $10 billion to Pakistan. He said that the major obstacle to the rehabilitation of flood victims is the lack of resources, as the flood occurred when the country’s economy was in bad shape.

Mian Zahid Hussain there is still a risk of floods in Pakistan, while the sea level is constantly rising, leaving over two million acres of land submerged.

He informed that climate change has affected at least 12 million people, many of whom are moving to cities, increasing pressure on their weak infrastructure.

In Pakistan, the people affected by climate change are financially weak and lack a voice. Therefore, they are neglected at all levels, and in turn, they have also become unconcerned with domestic politics, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

climate change Mian Zahid Hussain international community political parties of Pakistan manifestos

Climate change ignored in electoral manifestos: Mian Zahid

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories