US condemns bomb attack on PTI Sibi’s rally

ISLAMABAD: The United States has strongly condemned the attack on an election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) in Sibi, Balochistan, such attacks undermine the electoral process in Pakistan. The US strongly condemns the attack on PTI party rally in Sibi killing 10 people, which undermines the electoral process,said a statement of the US Statement Bureau of South and Central Asia Affairs on Wednesday. It added that Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear for the country's stability and prosperity. Our deepest sympathies to those affected,â€ the statement added. On Tuesday, several people were killed and many injured in a bomb blast in PTI rally in Sibi, Balochistan.

