AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Jan 31, 2024
Qatar awards $6bn in contracts for oilfield expansion

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2024 06:29pm

DOHA: Qatar has awarded engineering contracts worth $6 billion dollars for the expansion of its offshore Al-Shaheen oilfield, state-owned QatarEnergy said on Wednesday.

The four engineering, installation and procurement contracts will increase production at the field – the country’s largest – by 100,000 barrels per day, according to the firm.

“By awarding these contracts, we are taking an important step towards realising the full potential of Al-Shaheen field, which produces around half of Qatar’s crude oil today,”, said Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi, who is also QatarEnergy CEO.

QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice

Al-Shaheen, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) off Qatar’s northeastern coast, currently produces 300,000 barrels per day and is operated through the North Oil Company, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and France’s TotalEnergies which holds a 30 percent stake.

“I would like to thank North Oil Company and our longtime strategic partner TotalEnergies for their great efforts towards unlocking the true potential of Qatar’s hydrocarbon resources,” Kaabi said in a statement.

The engineering contracts were awarded to South Korea’s Hyundai, the China Offshore Oil Engineering Co, Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro and a consortium of US contractor McDermott and Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering.

QatarEnergy said the third phase of expansion at Al-Shaheen, which began production in 1994, will be implemented over five years with the first oil expected in 2027. It will develop more than 550 million barrels of oil, the firm said.

The project includes the drilling of more than 200 wells and installation of nine remote wellhead platforms and pipelines.

