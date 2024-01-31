AIRLINK 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.16%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.13%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.96%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (7.03%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.76 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.81%)
PAEL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.89%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PTC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.92%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.52 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,406 Increased By 96.3 (1.53%)
BR30 22,475 Increased By 377 (1.71%)
KSE100 62,550 Increased By 708.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 21,156 Increased By 282.3 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF sees Japan committed to flexible exchange rate

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 11:13am

TOKYO: Japanese authorities are committed to a flexible exchange rate, which acts as a shock absorber and supports the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy objective, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had very good discussions with Japanese authorities on exchange rate issues. Let me emphasize, I see no fundamental divergence in views between the Fund and Japanese authorities about exchange rate policies,” Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told a news conference.

IMF revises up Asia’s growth forecast, warns of China risk

“Japanese authorities are committed to a flexible exchange rate which acts as a shock absorber, and supports the monetary policy objective of price stability,” Srinivasan said.

International Monetary fund

IMF sees Japan committed to flexible exchange rate

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories