IMF sees Japan committed to flexible exchange rate

TOKYO: Japanese authorities are committed to a flexible exchange rate, which acts as a shock absorber and supports the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy objective, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had very good discussions with Japanese authorities on exchange rate issues. Let me emphasize, I see no fundamental divergence in views between the Fund and Japanese authorities about exchange rate policies,” Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told a news conference.

“Japanese authorities are committed to a flexible exchange rate which acts as a shock absorber, and supports the monetary policy objective of price stability,” Srinivasan said.