AIRLINK 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.16%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.13%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.96%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (7.03%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.76 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.81%)
PAEL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.89%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PTC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.92%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.52 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,406 Increased By 96.3 (1.53%)
BR30 22,475 Increased By 377 (1.71%)
KSE100 62,550 Increased By 708.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 21,156 Increased By 282.3 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for monthly dip on rate caution; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:34am

Gold prices on Wednesday were headed for their first monthly dip in four as investors tempered their bets of swift and deep rate cuts in the US in the light of a resilient economy, and also awaited remarks from the Federal Reserve due later in the day.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,033.28 per ounce by 0330 GMT, after touching a two-week high of $2048.12 in the previous session. Prices have dropped 1.4% so far this month.

US gold futures were flat at $2,032.70.

“Gold’s seasonal rally seemed to have arrived early, so its not too much of a surprise to see it struggle this January traders are slowly coming around to a less-dovish Fed than they had hoped for in December,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

Gold prices up

Traders are pricing in about 130 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts for 2024, down from bets of more than 160 bps at the end of 2023, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

The chances of a March rate cut have dropped to 44%, from about 90% a month ago.

The dollar index was on track to mark its best month since September, with an over 2% gain so far in January.

Yields on benchmark US Treasury notes were at a two-week low of 4.0261%, but still higher than the year-end close of 3Reuters

“With renewed hopes of a truce in Gaza, today’s FOMC meeting runs the risk of disappointing doves and weighing on gold,” said Simpson.

Market focus is on the Fed’s statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting at 1900 GMT, where it is expected to leave rates unchanged, which is followed by a news conference by Chair Jerome Powell at 1930 GMT.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.07 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3% to $917.90, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $973.26.

All three were poised for a monthly decline.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Gold set for monthly dip on rate caution; Fed in focus

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories