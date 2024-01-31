LHC grants post-arrest bail to Alia Hamza

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to former MNA Alia Hamza in a Corps Commander House attack case.

A division bench allowed the bail petition of Alia subject to furnishing surety bonds. However, she is still on judicial remand in other May 09 riots related cases.

Earlier, the counsel of Alia argued that the petitioner had not committed any illegal act and police report also showed that she was a peaceful participant of the protest, he added.

The counsel stated that the police failed to produce any direct evidence against the petitioner and had not defined any specific role of the petitioner for any offence.

He further argued that the petitioner was not nominated in the FIR and police implicated her at a later stage. The court after hearing her counsel at length allowed bail.

